Interstate Aviation Committee launches investigation into helicopter crash near Moscow

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Interstate Aviation Committee has established a commission to investigate into the crash of a Robinson helicopter that occurred near the city of Solnechnogorsk outside Moscow, the Committee posted a statement on its website.

"The Interstate Aviation Committee set up a commission to investigate into the air accident. The commission has begun work," the statement reads.

According to the Committee, the crashed helicopter was privately owned. Two passengers died in the crash — President of the Russian Ultralight Aircraft Federation Igor Nikitin and Oleg Chernigin. Both of them taught Russian President Vladimir Putin to ride a hang glider to participate in an experiment to save Siberian cranes in 2012.