Death toll in minivan crash in Voronezh Region rises to eight

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The number of fatalities in an accident with a minivan in the Voronezh Region increased to eight, the press service of the regional Main Department of Interior told TASS on Saturday.

Seven fatalities and two injured individuals were reported by the police earlier.

"The death toll in the accident has increased to eight," the source said.

A ten-year old girl injured in the accident was hospitalized. Her condition is assessed preliminary as moderately grave, a source in regional emergency services told TASS.

"The girl was safely delivered to the regional children’s clinical hospital. She recovered consciousness and reported her name and age. She is examined now; the condition is tentatively assessed as moderately grave," the source said.

The child has a brain injury and injuries of soft tissues. Fracture of both shanks is suspected, the source added.

The head-on collision of a Ford Focus and a Volkswagen Transporter minivan occurred at Saturday evening on the 59th kilometer of the Voronezh - Lugansk motorway in the Voronezh Region. According to preliminary data, the Ford driver lost control and crossed into the oncoming lane.