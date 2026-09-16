Kazakhstan’s infrastructure ready for expansion of gas transit from Russia to Uzbekistan

TYUMEN, September 16. /TASS/. Kazakhstan has fully met its obligations and is ready to ensure additional transit of Russian gas to Uzbekistan, with further negotiations currently underway between the Uzbek and Russian sides, the republic’s Vice Energy Minister Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev said.

"We have also carried out necessary work with Gazprom and Uztransgaz. We are fully prepared in terms of infrastructure. Negotiations are now taking place between the Uzbek and Russian sides. We have fulfilled all our obligations and are ready," he told reporters on the sidelines of the TNF-2026 industrial and energy forum.

A final decision on transit has not yet been taken, the official noted. "Once the two countries reach an agreement, we are ready," he said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Moscow was continuing negotiations with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on infrastructure expansion and additional gas supplies.