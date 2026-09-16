Kazakhstan, Gazprom sign amendment to gas supply contract

TYUMEN, September 16. /TASS/. Kazakhstan and Gazprom have signed an amendment to the gas supply contract, the republic’s Deputy Energy Minister Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev said, adding that the parties plan to start discussing a long-term agreement by the end of the year.

"We have made significant progress [in negotiations with Gazprom]. <…> We signed an amendment to the contract. Therefore, I think that we will be discussing a long-term contract by the end of the year," he told reporters on the sidelines of the TNF-2026 forum.

Russia remains Kazakhstan’s strategic partner, the official noted. "We have no issues regarding gas matters," he said.

Kazakhstan will purchase around 11 bln cubic meters (bcm) of gas from Gazprom in 2026, up from 4 bcm in the previous year, with supplies of around 9 bcm being discussed for 2027, Tutkyshbayev noted.

"This year we have had minor technical issues at our major fields. Last year we purchased 4 billion [cubic meters], and this year 11 billion [cubic meters will be purchased]. For next year we are discussing around 9 billion [cubic meters]," he said.