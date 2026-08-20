Nearly 3,000 metric tons of wheat exported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan — agency

BAKU, August 20. /TASS/. Russia has exported another shipment of grain to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan, state-run Azertac news agency reported.

According to the agency, the shipment includes 2,725 metric tons of wheat.

Last Wednesday, an export shipment of 1,820 metric tons of Russian wheat was sent to Armenia through Azerbaijan.

In late October last year, Azerbaijan lifted its ban on the transit of goods bound for Armenia through its territory. Since then, a total of more than 44,000 metric tons of Russian grain, around 9,000 metric tons of fertilizers, 1,136 metric tons of propane, 1,114 metric tons of coal, 133 metric tons of aluminum, and 67 metric tons of timber have been exported from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.