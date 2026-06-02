Saudi Arabian energy minister to lead country’s delegation to SPIEF — Roscongress

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Energy Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud will lead the kingdom’s delegation to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), with the event to be also attended by around 200 representatives of the country’s key ministries and agencies, the press service of the Roscongress Foundation reported.

Saudi Arabia will be a guest country at this year’s forum, presenting one of the SPIEF’s largest national exhibits and a comprehensive business program, the press service said. The kingdom’s delegation will be led by Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud. The delegation will include Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef, Minister of Transport Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, and around 200 representatives from key ministries, agencies, development institutions, and leading Saudi Arabian companies.

"Saudi Arabia’s participation as a guest country at SPIEF this year reflects the high level of Russian-Saudi cooperation and underscores the parties’ commitment to further expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation," the report said.

A Russia-Saudi Arabia business dialogue dedicated to the development of investment, industrial, energy, transport and logistics, and agro-industrial cooperation will also be a key part of the program, with "representatives of relevant ministries and organizations from the two countries participating in the event," the press service added. "Representatives of Saudi ministries, agencies, and companies will also speak at thematic sessions of the forum’s business program dedicated to energy, industry, investment, food security, international trade, and technological development," Roscongress said.