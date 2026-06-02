UAC expects to post profit this year and in coming years

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) expects to post a profit in 2026 and maintain positive financial results in the coming years, UAC CEO Vadim Badekha said in an interview with TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Yes. Our objective for the coming years is to remain profitable on a regular basis, achieve stable cash flow, and year after year demonstrate to shareholders that we are a profit center rather than a source of problems and costs," he said in response to a question on whether UAC expects to generate profit this year and next year.

According to Badekha, UAC stopped generating losses in 2025. He noted that the company had worked on improving economic efficiency, and that these efforts had produced results.

UAC’s net profit under IFRS totaled 9.5 bln rubles ($131.6 mln) in 2025, compared with a loss of 14.2 bln rubles ($196.7 mln) a year earlier, according to the company’s previously published report.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 3-6. The forum’s main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." The program is focused on shaping a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy.

The agenda includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the International Youth Forum "Day of the Future," and the Pharmaceutical Security Forum. The cultural program will feature the Petersburg Seasons festival, as well as the traditional SPIEF Sports Games.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.