Russian stock market rises at start of trading

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing positive momentum at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan is also gaining ground.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and the RTS indices rose by 0.48% at the opening of the main trading session, reaching 2,582.33 points and 1,136.9 points, respectively. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange rose by 5.2 kopecks compared with the previous trading session’s close, reaching 10.692 rubles.

By 10:35 Moscow time, the MOEX index had pared gains and stood at 2,579.28 points (+0.36%), while the RTS index was at 1,135.56 points (+0.36%). At the same time, the yuan climbed to 10.67 rubles (+3 kopecks).