Trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan growing — Volodin

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Economic relations between Russia and Kazakhstan are developing despite sanctions, with trade turnover continuing to grow, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said during a meeting with Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan’s Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev, according to a statement published on the State Duma’s website.

"We are going through challenges, overcoming sanctions. As for Kazakhstan and Russia, our relations are developing and trade turnover is growing. We see how Kazakhstan’s economy has been developing since Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assumed the post of head of state and how our relations are strengthening," Volodin was quoted by the press service as saying.

He stressed that for the past four years Russia has remained the world’s fourth-largest economy, overtaking Germany and Japan, and that all threats directed against Russia and Kazakhstan are attempts to contain development.

Ashimbayev, for his part, noted that Russia is currently Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partner, with bilateral trade already approaching $30 bln.

"It is very important for us that joint projects are being implemented and joint production facilities are being created in Kazakhstan with participation of Russian companies. We are interested in continuing this cooperation," he said.

In addition, during the meeting Ashimbayev told Volodin about changes in Kazakhstan’s state structure related to new constitutional provisions adopted in a referendum and entering into force on July 1. He said Kazakhstan would hold its first elections to the country’s unicameral parliament in August and invited State Duma deputies to take part in the observer mission’s work.