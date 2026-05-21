Bank of Russia buys $16.92 mln worth of yuan with settlements on May 20

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia bought yuan on the domestic market with settlements on May 20, 2026, in the amount of 1.2 bln rubles ($16.92 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of foreign currency purchases on the domestic market with settlements on May 19 also amounted to 1.2 bln rubles.

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the Moscow Exchange currency section using the yuan-ruble instrument.