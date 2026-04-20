Russian first deputy PM says trade with Uzbekistan could grow by 22% to $14 bln in 2026

TASHKENT, April 20. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan could increase by 22% in 2026 to $14 bln, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

Last year bilateral trade turnover grew by over 12% to $11.5 bln, he noted.

"The positive trend continues this year, which allows us to expect reaching $14 bln by the end of 2026," he told reporters on the sidelines of the International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom. Central Asia.

Additional confidence is provided by active work on the implementation of joint projects in such sectors as industry, energy, transport and logistics, agriculture industry and many others, Manturov said.

"Our joint efforts are focused on expanding production cooperation, enhancing the resilience of supply chains, and constantly seeking new points of contact and formats of interaction," he stressed.

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