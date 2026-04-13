Russia, Uzbekistan to exponentially increase trade turnover by 2030 — Russian PM

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan should exponentially increase their mutual turnover by 2030, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Russia is among the leaders by foreign trade volumes of Uzbekistan. The mutual turnover increased by almost 12.5% last year, it is now close to about one trillion rubles ($13.1 bln). In accordance with agreements of the heads of states, we are to exponentially increase this indicator by 2030. I believe the required basis for implementation of such plans is in place," Mishustin said at the meeting of the Joint Commission at the level of Prime Ministers of Russia and Uzbekistan on Monday.

Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov noted in his turn that Uzbek-Russian relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation have reached a fundamentally new level at present.

"The bilateral trade turnover increased twofold over the last five years and was above $13 bln as of the end of 2025, as you have already noted. According to our data, this positive dynamics is preserved this year also: trade volumes increased by 30% more during the first two months of this year," Aripov said.

Russia and Uzbekistan are significantly expanding the nomenclature of mutual supplies for the purpose of bringing the joint trade turnover to $30 bln by 2030, primarily on account of the share of products with the high added value, the prime minister of Uzbekistan added.