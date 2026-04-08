Russia ups vegetable oil exports by 16% to 527,400 tons in 2026

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia increased vegetable oil exports by 16% year-to-date as of April 3, 2026, to 527,400 tons, Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported.

"According to the Argus-Fito federal information system, as of April 3, 2026, vegetable oil exports totaled 527,400 tons. This is 16% higher than in the same period of 2025, when about 454,100 tons were shipped," the statement said.

The increase was recorded across all types of oils. In particular, rapeseed oil exports rose by 10% to about 387,700 tons, sunflower oil - by 46% to more than 90,200 tons, soybean oil - by 21% to 21,900 tons, mustard oil - by 30% to 17,300 tons, linseed oil increased fivefold to more than 8,100 tons, and sesame oil - by 59% to 2,100 tons.

The agency also reported that shipments of these products from Russia to China increased by 19% this year and rose multiple times to Turkey.