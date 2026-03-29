Bahrain, Kuwait keep airspace closed

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. The airspace of Bahrain and Kuwait closed due to the military operation of the US and Israel against Iran will not be opened for civil aviation for the thirtieth day in a row, a source in ATC services of the Middle East told TASS.

"The airspace of Bahrain and Kuwait will remain closed for at least twelve hours more, until 04:00 p.m. GMT," the source said. No aircraft transit to third countries is also allowed.

Syria has closed its airspace for all flights expect the ones agreed with authorities in advance, the air traffic control service of the country informed.