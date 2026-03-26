Russia’s international reserves fall by $26.4 bln in a week to $776.8 bln

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves stood at $776.8 bln as of March 20, 2026, decreasing by $26.4 bln over the week, according to materials from the Bank of Russia.

"International reserves as of the end of the day on March 20, 2026, amounted to $776.8 bln, decreasing by $26.4 bln over the week, or by 3.3%, mainly due to negative revaluation," the statement said.

As of March 13, the reserves totaled $803.2 bln.

The record level of Russia’s international reserves, amounting to $826.8 bln, was recorded on January 30.

International reserves, which are highly liquid foreign assets held by the Bank of Russia and the Russian government, consist of foreign currency funds, special drawing rights, the reserve position in the IMF, and monetary gold. Western countries imposed sanctions against the Bank of Russia after the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. In addition to freezing Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves, all operations related to the management of the central bank’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization, or body acting on behalf of or at the instruction of the central bank, were banned.