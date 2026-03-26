Germany, Australia to set up space-based surveillance system targeting Russia, China — TV

SYDNEY, March 26. /TASS/. Australia and Germany will sign an agreement on the status of armed forces and a treaty on cooperation in the field of space defense, providing for the creation of an early warning system, ABC reported.

According to the TV channel, the agreement on the status of armed forces will facilitate the work of servicemen from both countries on each other’s territory, while the space defense agreement will help Australia and Germany jointly develop an "early warning system to detect space threats from Russia and China." "We need to be aware of what is going on up there. This is the only way to protect our own systems," ABC quoted German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius as saying.

The TV channel noted that both agreements will be signed during Pistorius’s visit to Australia, which began on Thursday.