US wants access to Iranian oil as part of any deal with Tehran — WSJ

NEW YORK, March 26. /TASS/. The United States seeks access to Iranian oil as part of any agreement with the Islamic Republic to end the conflict around Iran, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing a representative of the Washington administration.

According to him, the US president has floated the idea to advisors of ensuring US access to some portion of Iranian oil as an element of any deal with Tehran. The publication’s source emphasized that currently no specific plans are being developed in this regard.

On March 23, Trump wrote on his Truth Social page that the US and Iran had held constructive talks regarding the cessation of hostilities in the Middle East over the past two days. He also said that he had ordered the Pentagon to postpone strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure for five days. In turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the IRNA news agency that Tehran had not held any talks with Washington but had outlined its position to mediators.