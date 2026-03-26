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US-Israeli strikes on Iran

US wants access to Iranian oil as part of any deal with Tehran — WSJ

According to the source, currently no specific plans are being developed in this regard

NEW YORK, March 26. /TASS/. The United States seeks access to Iranian oil as part of any agreement with the Islamic Republic to end the conflict around Iran, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing a representative of the Washington administration.

According to him, the US president has floated the idea to advisors of ensuring US access to some portion of Iranian oil as an element of any deal with Tehran. The publication’s source emphasized that currently no specific plans are being developed in this regard.

On March 23, Trump wrote on his Truth Social page that the US and Iran had held constructive talks regarding the cessation of hostilities in the Middle East over the past two days. He also said that he had ordered the Pentagon to postpone strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure for five days. In turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the IRNA news agency that Tehran had not held any talks with Washington but had outlined its position to mediators.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran
Prolonging Iran conflict to benefit no side — Chinese Foreign Ministry
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White House says media reports on 15-point plan handed to Iran contain misinformation
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also cautioned from taking things from anonymous sources
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Maria Zakharova called Kiev’s promise to provide support to London in case the UK is attacked a "theatre of the absurd"
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US received no official rejection from Iran to American proposals — journalist
Earlier, the US sent the Iranian authorities a 15-point plan to end the Middle East conflict
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Daniel Davis, retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel, also noted that the United States desperately needs negotiations
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Russian envoy to UK labels West's claims of Ukraine's potential victory as 'self-hypnosis'
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Russia to update target list if nuclear weapons appear in Poland, Sweden — MP
Andrey Kartapolov also emphasized that current European politicians have no idea what risks a country is taking when it decides to deploy military facilities with nuclear weapons on its territory
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Russia making efforts to prevent further escalation in Lebanon — ambassador
According to Alexander Rudakov, the Russian side maintains regular contact with local authorities and is making "diplomatic efforts to contain potential escalation of hostilities"
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Israeli army takes control of eight settlements in southern Lebanon
According to the newspaper, at the central section of the frontline, Israeli troops are advancing from the city of Taybeh toward Deir Seryan to reach the Litani River
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Turkish tanker carrying oil from Russia damaged in Black Sea drone attack — TV
The vessel sailing under the flag of Sierra Leone sustained damage to its superstructure and the captain’s bridge as a result of the explosion
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Putin meets Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Kremlin
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Iran may create threat in Bab al-Mandeb Strait if escalation aggravates — Tasnim
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Russia 'negative' on Iran conflict spilling over to Caspian Sea region — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on media reports alleging that Israel had carried out strikes on Russian ships in the Caspian Sea
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Iran calls for creation of regional military alliance without United States
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Trump says expected much worse economic consequences from conflict with Iran
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Russian army approaches Rai-Alexandrovka in DPR — expert
Andrey Marochko also said that Russian forces are advancing at other sections of the front
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Trump wants to end conflict with Iran in coming weeks — media
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Iran's strikes raise concerns about effectiveness of Israeli air defenses — newspaper
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US Congresswoman Luna calls on Zelensky to make peace deal
Thus Anna Paulina Luna commented on Vladimir Zelensky's interview where he said that Washington is ready to give security guarantees to Kiev is Ukrainian forces are withdrawn from Donbass
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Kim meets with Lukashenko in Pyongyang — agency
The Belarusian delegation also includes Deputy Prime Minster Yury Shuleiko and Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenko
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Iran’s largest cities come under air attacks — TV
No data on casualties or damage are immediately available
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Putin bans ruble cash carrying to the EAEU in amount equivalent to more than $100,000
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Three people injured in Iran’s missile attack on central Israel — media
Missile fragments were found in two locations
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US space policy confirms Russia's assessment of deteriorating situation in this area — MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed the importance of timely and coordinated international efforts to prevent an arms race in outer space
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Putin endorses idea to set up alternative to Literature Nobel Prize
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Putin invites Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary to visit Russia
The Russian leader congratulated Pham Minh Chinh on the successful holding of the 14th Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam
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Protection of Russian tankers, support from the Navy: Patrushev's statements
According to the official, shipowners engaged with Russia have been instructed on how to coordinate with the Navy
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The enemy is deploying reserves from the rear, Vitaly Kiselev said
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Germany, Australia to set up space-based surveillance system targeting Russia, China — TV
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US wants Iran to have leadership willing to cooperate — White House
Asked whether the US was satisfied with those currently in power in Iran, Karoline Leavittreplied that "it's too soon to say"
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Ceasefire with US pointless without clear guarantees — Iranian foreign minister
Abbas Araghchi also added that although foreign ministers from across the region had contacted Tehran to discuss a ceasefire, "no negotiations have taken place so far"
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Russian negotiating position on Ukraine remains stable — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin noted that the main goal is to address the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine
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Russia informs US it finds sharing intelligence with Ukraine unacceptable — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that the American side usually responds with vague statements or even silence
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Iran’s IRGC says Basij forces shoot down US F-18 fighter jet
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CENTCOM denies IRGC claim of downing F-18 fighter jet over Iran
Earlier, the Iranian armed forces announced that an F-18 fighter jet allegedly belonging to the US Air Force had been shot down over the Islamic Republic using an unnamed new man-portable air defense system
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Attack on Russian tanker risks environmental disaster in Mediterranean — official
Nickolay Patrushev said the tanker is drifting southeast of the coast of Italy
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Russia increases mineral fertilizer output by 2.5% in January-February
Fertilizer output in February increased by 1.5% year-on-year to 2.5 mln tons
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Russian ambassador to UK points to US’ two mistakes concerning Iran
The Russian diplomat noted that the military operation against Iran is not supported by people either in the United States or in the United Kingdom
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Iranian missiles attack central Israel — correspondent
There have been no reports of damage or casualties at the time
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Russia to use all available means to ensure freedom of navigation — MFA
Russia considers practices by European Union countries unacceptable, inadmissible and a gross violation of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, Maria Zakharova said
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Tehran receives Washington’s 15-point ceasefire proposal — agency
According to the sources, the plan touches on sanctions relief, civilian nuclear cooperation, a rollback of Iran’s nuclear program
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US Vice President plans to visit Hungary on April 7-8 — media
According to the newspaper, JD Vance’s visit is geared to demonstrate Washington’s support for Hungary’s incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban
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Inflation in Russia reaches 0.19% on March 17-23 — Rosstat
Since the beginning of March, consumer prices in Russia have risen by 0.41%
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WTO reform start is priority for Moscow at ministerial conference
According to head of the Russian delegation Nikolay Platonov, Moscow is not satisfied that members of the organization do not perform their obligations within the WTO framework to the full extent
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Only US, Israel, Argentina vote against UN resolution on slave trade
123 states, including Russia and China, voted in favor of the resolution
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FACTBOX: Over 120 UAVs downed in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
In the Bryansk Region, a woman died during a drone attack
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Russia informed about results of US-Ukraine talks in Florida — presidential aide
The negotiations took place on March 21
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Russian forces down 42 Ukrainian drones over Kursk Region in past day — governor
Alexander Khinshtein clarified that there were no casualties or injuries resulting from the Ukrainian attacks
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Fire outbreak in Primorsk port contained — authorities
Threshold limit values for concentrations of harmful substances in the environment were not registered to be exceeded
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Trump trapped in Iranian crisis, with no good options to get out — TV
Presidents often are faced with crises with no good solution, but few find themselves in a dead-end situation that Trump has driven himself into, the TV channel noted
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Iranian crisis may force Kiev to be more pragmatic at talks — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that any changes in the West’s ability to finance the Ukrainian conflict "will tell on the negotiating conditions"
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FACTBOX: What is known about EU's position on ban on oil imports from Russia
The EU has revised its plan for a total ban on Russian oil imports in the wake of the US and Israeli military operation against Iran
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Ukraine intends to boost mobilization in large cities by April
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Russian military testing anti-drone net-firing round shot from grenade launcher
The net ammo was created at the request of military personnel
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Lukashenko, at talks with Kim, called for consolidating efforts to defend sovereignty
The North Korean leader met with the visiting Belarusian president during the greeting ceremony on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang
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Hezbollah says it attacked Israeli defense ministry’s compound in Tel Aviv
Apart from that, barracks of military intelligence forces near the city were also attacked with the use of "missiles of various types"
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Iran won’t agree to deal with US without ceasefire in Lebanon — news agency
According to the report, this primarily concerns a halt to Israeli strikes on positions of the Shia group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
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Israel creating buffer zone in southern Lebanon to ensure security — Netanyahu
According to Benjamin Netanyahu, the goal is to create a stable buffer zone to ensure the security of the northern regions of Israel
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Iran claims US spy plane sustained $2.5-million-damage — agency
No information was provided regarding the circumstances of the reported incident
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Kiev intensifies drone attacks on Moscow, St. Petersburg as it knows it’s losing — Ritter
According to the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer, the US and the West could directly side with Ukraine if "Russia responds dramatically against Ukraine"
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Turkey trying to persuade Arab countries not to interfere in Iran conflict — Bloomberg
According to the agency, Ankara fears that the involvement of Arab states in the Middle East in the hostilities could lead to a full-scale war
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Possible text on Ukrainian settlement and next round of talks — Ushakov’s statements
There is currently a pause in the trilateral talks on Ukraine "due to obvious reasons," the Russian Presidential aide stated
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Russian troops liberate Nikiforovka community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,360 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
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Electricity generation in Russia up 3.1% in January-February to 226 bln kWh
Nuclear power plants increased generation by 10.2% to 38.2 bln kWh
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US temporarily removes top Iranian diplomat, parliament speaker from target list — media
The senior officials have been removed from the target list for up to four or five days as President of the US Donald Trump opens the door to high-level negotiations for ending the war, the newspaper said
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Iranian authorities reject Trump’s statements about negotiating with Tehran
Head of Iran's government information council Elias Hazrati stated that the US had failed to achieve anything, failed to give answers to the global public
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Russia reconsidering energy supply chains — energy minister
Sergey Tsivilyov said the conflict in the Middle East prompts all sober-minded people to reconsider approaches in the supplies sphere
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Russia increases total gas production by 9% in two months to 129 bcm
The increase was recorded amid cold weather in most regions of Russia during these months
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Hungary suspends gas supplies to Ukraine — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister said the country will protect it’s energy security, maintain fixed gasoline prices and reduced gas tariffs
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AI-based anti-drone systems reduce effectiveness of Kiev’s drone strikes — expert
Andrey Marochko said that problems within the Ukrainian army can also be attributed to the enemy’s high percentage of defective, cheap products and low-quality components for unmanned aerial vehicles
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Demand for Russian oil is high globally — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that a moment may occur when it will be difficult to satisfy the additional demand
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Ukrainian army sustaining catastrophic losses in Konstantinovka — expert
Vitaly Kiselev recalled that Russian forces have cut the Ukrainian unit in Konstantinovka in half, driving a wedge into the enemy's defenses
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Depleted gas reserves to force Europe to compete with Asia for supplies — Bloomberg
Gas reserves in underground storage facilities in the Netherlands have reached a historic low, falling to about 6%
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