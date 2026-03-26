Zelensky says dissatisfied with US proposal on security guarantees

PARIS, March 26. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said he is not satisfied with the US proposal to provide security guarantees on the condition that Ukrainian armed forces withdraw from Donbass.

"The US is telling us to leave Donbass <...> and [is ready] to provide us with security guarantees. But our fortifications are part of our security guarantees. We must not exchange these security guarantees <...> for others," Zelensky told France’s Le Monde newspaper in an interview. "That would be unfair," he added.

Earlier, in an interview with Reuters, Zelensky said that Washington is willing to provide Kiev with security guarantees on the condition that Ukrainian forces withdraw from Donbass. He also expressed regret that US President Donald Trump is putting pressure on Kiev to achieve peace in Ukraine.