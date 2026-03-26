US moves to tap $750 mln in NATO’s funding for Kiev to restock its arsenals — WP

WASHINGTON, March 26. /TASS/. The US Department of War has decided to redirect $750 million provided by the United States’ NATO allies for weapons purchases for Ukraine from the United States under the PURL program to replenish its own military inventories, The Washington Post (WP) reported, citing sources.

According to them, it is not clear if European participants in this initiative understand how these funds are being spent. Thus, the Pentagon will redirect part of the money provided by Europe under PURL to Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). The program, the newspaper wrote, contracts US firms to build weapons that are delivered directly to Kiev. Congress passes funding bills to deliver such weapons.

The PURL program was established by NATO last summer following the US decision to stop providing free weapons to Kiev. Under the program, Ukraine defines its military needs, EU countries allocate funds, purchase weapons from the US, and transfer them to Ukraine free of charge. The purchases began in August 2025 with Australia and New Zealand joining PURL in early December. Ukraine has already been given some $4 billion in funding through this program.