PARIS, March 26. /TASS/. Billions of euros allocated to Ukraine are being used to fund terrorist activities, Florian Philippot, leader of the French political party Les Patriotes, said.

"The tens of billions of euros we are allocating to Ukraine are going 100% toward terrorist activities," the politician wrote on his X page.

Philippot made these remarks in response to reports that Ukrainian intelligence services had attempted to smuggle homemade explosive devices into Russia, disguised as heated shoe insoles, which were to be sent to military units in the special military operation zone under the guise of humanitarian aid.