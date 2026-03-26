Iran's strikes raise concerns about effectiveness of Israeli air defenses — newspaper

WASHINGTON, March 26. /TASS/. Iran's attacks on Israel have raised doubts about the effectiveness of Israel's air defense systems, The Washington Post reported.

According to the newspaper, Iran’s strikes have exposed the vulnerability of one of the most advanced multi-layered air defense systems in the world. The article noted that during the first 23 days of the conflict, the missile interception rate was approximately 92%. However, isolated breaches have sparked concerns over a possible shortage of interceptors and the necessity to conserve them for the protection of strategic targets. Israeli authorities have stressed that no air defense system offers 100% protection, noting that failures can result from both technical issues and the high operational demands during large-scale attacks, the newspaper pointed out.

The Washington Post stressed that it was precisely the threat of Iran expanding its arsenal of missiles - capable of overwhelming Israel’s air defense - that became one of the justifications for the escalation of the conflict.