Precious metals futures prices decline

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Futures prices for precious metals – platinum, palladium, gold, and silver – on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and the Comex exchange (a division of NYMEX) are declining by up to 5%, according to trading data.

As of 09:15 Moscow time, the price of palladium futures for June 2026 delivery on NYMEX stood at $1,393.5 per troy ounce (down 2.76%), while platinum futures for April 2026 delivery fell by 3.24% to $1,863.5 per troy ounce.

At the same time, gold price for April 2026 delivery on Comex stood at $4,412.1 per troy ounce (down 3.08%), while silver futures for May 2026 delivery were $69.08 per troy ounce (down 4.9%).