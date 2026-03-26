FACTBOX: Over 120 UAVs downed in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 125 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

One person sustained injuries after drone debris fell on a private home in the community of Klenovo in the Moscow Region. In the Bryansk Region, a woman died during a drone attack. Another woman sustained injuries from a drone strike on a vehicle in the Belgorod Region. Officials reported damage in an industrial zone in the Leningrad Region.

TASS has compiled the key information on the aftermath.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 125 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions during the past night, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Vologda, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Pskov, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, and Yaroslavl regions, the Moscow Region, the Republic of Crimea, and the waters of the Black Sea.

Aftermath

- Ukrainian forces attacked the community of Zernovo in the Bryansk Region using a drone, resulting in the death of a woman, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on his Max channel.

- One person sustained injuries after drone debris fell on a private home in the community of Klenovo in the Moscow Region, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported on his Max channel.

- City emergency services are on-site and are providing the necessary assistance to the injured individual, he added.

- A woman sustained injuries from a drone strike on a vehicle in the community of Belyanka in the Shebekino urban district of the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Max channel.

- Medical personnel provided the necessary assistance to the injured woman at the hospital, and she will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.

- The transport vehicle sustained damage, the governor added.

- Air defense forces neutralized over 20 unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Leningrad Region, with the attack being repelled over the Kirishsky district, and damage reported in an industrial zone, Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported on his Max channel.

- There were no casualties according to preliminary information.