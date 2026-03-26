India plans to host BRICS summit on September 12-13 — source

NEW DELHI, March 26. /TASS/. India, which holds the BRICS chairmanship this year, plans to host the association’s summit on September 12-13 and has informed the participating countries of this, an Indian government source told TASS.

"The summit is scheduled for September 12-13," he said.

The summit is expected to take place in New Delhi. According to the source, member countries have been informed of the summit dates, but invitations have not yet been sent out.

India holds the BRICS chairmanship in 2026. The association was founded in 2006, and in 2011, South Africa joined the original members: Brazil, Russia, India, and China. Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia became full members of the association on January 1, 2024. On January 6, 2025, Indonesia joined BRICS as a full member. Also, since the beginning of 2025, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan officially received partner status in the group, and on January 17, Nigeria received this status as well.