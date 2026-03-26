Russian forces down 42 Ukrainian drones over Kursk Region in past day — governor

KURSK, March 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched artillery strikes at evacuated areas of the Kursk Region seven times in the past 24 hours, while Russian air defenses downed 42 drones over the region, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"In total, between 9:00 a.m. Moscow time on March 25 and 7:00 a.m. on March 26 [between 6:00 a.m. Moscow time on March 25 and 4:00 a.m. on March 26], 42 enemy drones of various types were shot down. The enemy fired artillery at evacuated areas seven times. Drones attacked our territory with explosive devices 12 times," the regional head wrote on his Telegram channel.

Khinshtein clarified that there were no casualties or injuries resulting from the Ukrainian attacks.

"As a result of the attacks, a shop in Korenevo was completely burned down. A car was damaged by falling drone debris near Kostrovo. The facade, fence, and windows of a house were damaged in Novoivanovka. A car was damaged in Kalinovka," the governor said.