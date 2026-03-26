Emergencies Ministry workers clear Russia’s new regions of 279,000 explosives

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Since 2022, Russian Emergencies Ministry’s bomb experts have defused over 279,000 explosive devices in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), and Zaporozhye Region, Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov said in an interview with TASS.

"Since 2022, in the Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, and Zaporozhye Region alone, an area of over 21,000 acres has been cleared, and over 279,446 explosive devices have been detected and neutralized," he said. In 2025 alone, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s pyrotechnic units detected and neutralized nearly 138,000 explosive devices in the Russian Federation, clearing a total area of 7,900 acres.

Kurenkov emphasized that the Emergencies Ministry’s pyrotechnic units are constantly searching for, neutralizing, and destroying explosive devices, including in the reunified and border regions of the Russian Federation.

According to him, Ukrainian military units use a variety of munitions, including homemade ones, during attacks on Russian territory. "In modern warfare, ammunition of various types and compositions, both standard and homemade, is increasingly being used, with virtually no boundaries for their classification," Kurenkov said. He also reported that the Emergencies Ministry’s pyrotechnic units are increasingly being used to neutralize enemy drones and the release of guided missile warheads.