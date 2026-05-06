Russians purchased almost $7.91 bln worth of international tours in 2025 — expert

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian tour operators sold international tours to the tune of almost 600 billion rubles ($7.96 bln) in 2025, Alexander Osaulenko, director of the Tourpomoshch (Tour assistance) association, told reporters.

"The total value of the sold integrated tour products for 2025 amounted to nearly 600 billion rubles - 596.2 billion rubles ($7.91 bln)," he said.

The average cost of an international tour last year stood at 92,700 rubles ($1,230). Russians took 6.4 million organized tour trips abroad during this period. Foreign citizens visited the Russian Federation 1.6 million times.

"In 2024, the annual total value of sold integrated tour products exceeded 253.5 billion rubles ($3.36 bln). The number of tourists on organized tours exceeded the 2019 level - 2.98 million. The average price increased only slightly. So [in 2023] it was 83,000 rubles ($1,102), here it became 85,000 rubles ($1,128) [in 2024]," the expert explained.