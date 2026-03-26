US president accuses NATO of inaction in situation with Iran

WASHINGTON, March 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has accused the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) of inaction in the situation with Iran.

"NATO nations have done absolutely nothing to help with the lunatic nation, now militarily decimated, of Iran. The US needs nothing from NATO, but 'never forget' this very important point in time!" he wrote on his page on the Truth Social network.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump lashed out at NATO as "a paper tiger" over European allies’ refusal to join a potential maritime mission in the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.