Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with about 170 drones over past day

BELGOROD, March 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked settlements in Russia’s bordering Belgorod Region with nearly 170 drones and fired more than 50 munitions at the area over the past 24 hours, the regional emergency response center reported on Telegram.

"Fourteen munitions were fired during four shelling and 52 drone attacks on the Graivoronsky district, the city of Graivoron, the Gorkovsky and Khotmyzhsk settlements, and the villages of Bezymeno, Golovchino, Gora-Podol, Dobroye, Dobroivanovka, Dorogoshch, Dronovka, Dunaika, Zamostye, Kozinka, Mokraya Orlovka, Moshchenoye, Novostroyevka-Pervaya, Poroz, Pochayevo, Rozhdestvenka, and Smorodino; 15 drones were shot down.

A woman was killed and a man was injured when a drone struck a car in the city of Graivoron. The injured man was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2, the emergency response center wrote, adding that six private homes, outbuildings, and two gas pipes were damaged in the district, and one private house burned down. The Ukrainian armed forces launched two drones at the Alekseyevsky and Volokonovsky districts, with no consequences. The Belgorod district came under attack with 22 drones, which damaged a private house and the Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the village of Yasnye Zori. The Valuisky district was attacked with five drones, damaging an administrative building and a canopy on the property of a private house.

The Ukrainian armed forces launched 37 munitions and 40 drones at the Krasnoyaruzhsky district. A woman was injured when a drone detonated; she was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. The roofs of two apartment buildings were also damaged in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district. The Rakityansky district was attacked with one drone, killing an 18-year-old man.

Settlements in the Shebekinsky district were attacked with 47 drones, with a man killed when an FPV drone struck a car. A woman was injured in another drone attack on a car and is now in outpatient treatment. A woman who suffered barotrauma during the drone detonation on March 24 also sought medical attention; she did not need hospital admission. According to the emergency response team, three private houses were damaged in the Shebekinsky district.