Turkish tanker carrying oil from Russia damaged in Black Sea drone attack — TV

ANKARA, March 26. /TASS/. The Turkish tanker Altura carrying 140,000 tons of oil was damaged in a drone attack in the Black Sea 24 kilometers from the entrance to the Bosphorus Strait, the NTV television channel reported.

The vessel sailing under the flag of Sierra Leone sustained damage to its superstructure and the captain’s bridge as a result of the explosion, and also suffered a leak in the engine room. The tanker holds 140,000 tons of oil on board and arrived from Russia, according to data from the NTV television channel.

The vessel was traveling from the Russian city of Novorossiysk to Istanbul, according to the maritime tracking service Marinetraffic. The captain requested assistance from the coast guard. Boats from the coastal services and the emergency response firefighting vessel Nene Hatun are operating at the scene.

The crew members and the 27 Turkish citizens on board were not injured and are in good condition, the television channel reported.

Turkish authorities have not yet officially commented on the incident.