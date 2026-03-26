Key issues in Ukrainian settlement not yet agreed upon — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Key issues in the Ukrainian settlement of critical interest to Russia, including the territorial issue, have not yet been agreed upon, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

He called "absolutely false" the notion that Russia was close to concluding a peace agreement on Ukraine back in February, but lost interest in it after the start of the US and Israeli military operation against Iran.

"Indeed, during the recent rounds of trilateral negotiations, some progress was made toward a settlement, but the key issues of critical interest to the Russian side still have not been agreed upon," the Kremlin spokesman said. Among these he named the territorial issue.

"Issues like territoriality are the main topic of discussion. There has been no progress on them. There still isn't," Peskov noted. He also emphasized that Moscow remains open and interested in continuing the negotiations.