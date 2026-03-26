Trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan reaches nearly $30 bln — PM Mishustin

ASTANA, March 26. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan has reached nearly $30 bln, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"Indeed, we once planned to reach the $30 bln figure much later, but we are already practically there," the prime minister said.

He noted that a large number of Russian companies are investing in Kazakhstan, with the total volume amounting to nearly $30 bln.

Mishustin invited Kazakh businesses to invest more actively in joint projects and participate in industrial cooperation across various areas of cooperation with Russia, including within integration associations.

The prime minister added that a program involving the heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries will begin in Shymkent on the evening of March 26.