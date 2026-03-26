Risk of Middle East conflict expanding remains — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The risk that the Middle East conflict could spread further remains, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a Channel One broadcast.

"There is still a risk that the conflict could expand further. There is a risk of very, very negative economic consequences, both for the countries in the region and for the global economy," he emphasized.

"These are, in fact, the dangers that have already come to life. And these are the very consequences that everyone still has to deal with and somehow minimize," Peskov added.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russia hopes that efforts are being made to steer the entire process toward a peaceful settlement. At present, any attempts to achieve a peaceful resolution of the conflict deserve support and are welcomed, Peskov pointed out.