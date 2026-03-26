Talks with US do not limit Russia's response to European provocations — presidential envoy

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Dialogue with the US does not limit Russia's response to European provocations regarding the arrest of ships, Kirill Dmitriev, Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has told the media.

"Many people have this false impression that since we're cooperating In the economy and engaging in dialogue, maybe this somehow limits Russia's potentially harsh actions. This in no way limits anything, because Russia, including through this channel of interaction, is warning of possible harsh action and may indeed take some harsh action. Therefore, dialogue absolutely doesn't mean we're in any way reducing our ability to respond to provocations, including from the European Union, Britain, regarding the fleet they're trying to arrest, and so on. Therefore, all the opportunities for a strong response remain, but at the same time, dialogue continues," Dmitriev said on the sidelines of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs congress.