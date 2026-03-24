Concrete being poured at NPP construction site in Uzbekistan — Rosatom

TASHKENT, March 24. /TASS/. Workers have begun pouring concrete at the construction site of a small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, the press service of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom told TASS.

"Concrete is being poured at the NPP construction site in the Farish district of the Jizzakh region as part of the construction of a power unit of the small nuclear power plant with a RITM-200N reactor. Pavel Bezrukov, Vice President and Director of the NPP Construction Project in the Republic of Uzbekistan at JSC Atomstroyexport (the Engineering Division of the Rosatom State Corporation), and Abdizhamil Kalmuratov, Director of the NPP Construction Directorate in the Republic of Uzbekistan, launched the concrete work," the statement said.

According to the press service, about 900 cubic meters of concrete will be poured to lay down the foundation for the reactor building, scheduled for completion in April 2026.

"Following this stage, the reactor building foundation will be leveled, waterproofed, and grounded. The next key event on the construction site will be the pouring of the first concrete for the reactor building's foundation slab," the press service noted.

In 2024, Rosatom and Uzatom signed the world's first export contract for the construction of a small nuclear power plant in the republic based on a Russian design.