Russian fish exports to EU up 5% in 2025 — association

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian fish exports to the European Union gained 5% annually in 2025 and reached 210,000 metric tons worth $830 mln, the Fish Union told TASS.

"Russian fish exports to the EU increased (year on year) by 5% in 2025 in weight and money terms, to 210,000 tons worth $830 mln, the analytical center of the Fish Union estimated on the basis of Eurostat data," the association informed.

The pollock fillet was the key driver for growth of Russian fish exports to the EU, which is associated with increase of its output. Deliveries of frozen fillet from Russia soared by 35% in physical and by 50% in value terms to 126,000 metric tons or $355 mln.

Frozen cod exports to the EU lost 45% in physical value and 20% in cash to 24,000 metric tons totaling $166 mln. Frozen cod fillet exports plunged by 40% in terms of the volume and by 25% in money terms to 14,000 metric tons ($130 mln). Frozen surimi exports from Russia to Europe contracted by 10% in physical terms and stayed flat in value terms year on year (11,000 metric tons worth $20 mln).