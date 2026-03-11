Economic effect from Accounts Chamber activities reach $8.3 bln in 2025

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The economic effect from the activities of the Russian Accounts Chamber in 2025 increased by 4.4 times annually and totaled 653 bln rubles ($8.3 bln), Chairman of the Chamber Boris Kovalchuk said.

"Our efforts achieved concrete results: budget expenditures were optimized by dozens of billions of rubles; large-scale violations and abuse were prevented and public administration mechanisms were improved. In 2025, the Accounts Chamber secured material economic effect for the state and the citizens. It totaled 653 bln rubles in conclusion of the reporting period, which is 4.4 times above the figure in 2024," Kovalchuk said, cited in the report on the Chamber activities in 2025.

In total, the Accounts Chamber returned record high 294.1 bln rubles ($3.7 bln) to budgets of all levels and organizations in 2025, which is almost three times above the figure in 2024, Kovalchuk added.