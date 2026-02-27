Spending on jewelry in Russia rises 7.3% yoy to $6.4 bln in 2025

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russians spent 493.3 billion rubles ($6.4 bln) on jewelry in 2025, which is 7.3% higher than a year earlier, the press service of the Sokolov jewelry brand told TASS.

"According to the Sokolov analytical center, by the end of 2025, the Russian jewelry retail market grew by 7.3% in monetary terms, totaling 493.3 billion rubles," the statement read.

The average purchase price rose by 11% over the year, reaching 10,075 rubles ($130.6).

As the brand’s press service reported, the volume and share of online jewelry sales were the driving force behind this market growth. Their share increased from 28% to 29% last year. Moreover, 45% of all online sales, or 13% of the total market, came from marketplaces.

Furthermore, market growth in monetary terms was significantly impacted by an increase in average retail prices, driven by the changes in the Bank of Russia's official prices for precious metals, a key raw material for the jewelry industry.