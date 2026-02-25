Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Wednesday as the MOEX and RTS indices gained 0.27% to 2,784.8 and 1,144.75 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 2.4 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.075 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.37% at 2,787.53 points and 1,145.87 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 4.35 kopecks at 11.095 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.33% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,786.51 points.