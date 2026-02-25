VTB posts 8.9% decrease in net profit under IFRS for 2025 to $6.5 bln

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Net profit of VTB Group under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to 502.1 bln rubles ($6.5 bln) in 2025, which is 8.9% lower than the record result of 2024, Russia’s second-largest lender said in its financial report.

Earlier, VTB projected net profit for 2025 at around 500 bln rubles.

Q4 2025 net profit amounted to 121.3 bln rubles ($1.5 bln), down by 31.2% year-on-year.

Assets of the group grew by 2.3% last year to 36.9 trillion rubles ($482 bln).