Russia may offer Argentina joint gas projects, including LNG supplies — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russia is ready to resume supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Argentina and to propose joint gas projects, Russian Ambassador to the country Dmitry Feoktistov told Izvestia.

"Despite the fact that Argentina intends in the near term to export liquefied natural gas produced at its national facilities, it cannot be ruled out that Russian raw materials may also be in demand on the local market should Buenos Aires express interest," the diplomat added.

As the Russian Embassy in Argentina told the newspaper, a Russian-Argentine business forum focused on the oil and gas sector is also planned in Buenos Aires. "We expect that the bilateral business forum scheduled for this year will contribute to advancing sector-specific cooperation," Feoktistov said.