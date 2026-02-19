Some 150 driverless taxis to operate in Moscow in 2026 — transport ministry

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Around 150 driverless taxis will be operating in Moscow in 2026, according to a statement from the Russian Transport Ministry following the Russian delegation's participation in the 88th session of the Inland Transport Committee of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

"Some 150 autonomous taxis will be operating in Moscow this year," the statement reads. The delegation was led by Polina Davydova, Advisor to Russian Transport Minister, Director of the Digital Transport and Logistics Association, who presented a report on technological and digital solutions being used in Russia.

According to data presented, the number of driverless trucks in Russia will increase tenfold by 2028, and two-thirds of Moscow's trams are planned to be driverless by 2030.

Plans for 2026 include the first cross-border unmanned cargo transportation between Russia and Kazakhstan, as well as the deployment of unmanned delivery across the Russian-Chinese border.