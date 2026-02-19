Far East's mining, processing investment potential to make $207 billion by 2036

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The investment potential of mining and processing projects in the Far East is estimated at 15.8 trillion rubles ($207 billion) by 2036, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunov said at the State Duma's meeting on development of the Far East and Arctic.

"To increase the extraction and processing of minerals (oil, gas, coal, metals, diamonds, rare earth metals) - investment potential by 2036 is 15.8 trillion rubles," his presentation read.

The investment potential of the region's projects in deep processing is estimated at 13.6 trillion rubles ($179 billion). "To increase the depth of processing (oil refining, chemical industry, metallurgy, wood processing, fish processing) - investment potential by 2036 is 13.6 trillion rubles," the presentation read.

The minister mentioned 4,000 projects that are being implemented in the Far East. "This is far from everything that can be implemented in the Far East, but we need to increase the processing depth and to launch new enterprises. This approach will benefit from the innovative scientific and technological center on the Russkiy Island, and, besides, the government has just decided to create a microelectronics cluster in the Far East," he added.