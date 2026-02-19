Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Thursday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.27% to 2,786.55 and 1,152.72 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 0.75 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.118 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by half a percent at 2,793.07 points and 1,155.42 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 4.25 kopecks at 11.068 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.24% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,785.81 points.