Kazakhstan increases imports of fuel, energy products, timber from Russia in 2025

ASTANA, February 17. /TASS/. Kazakhstan increased its import of fuel and energy products from Russia by almost 25% in monetary terms in 2025 to $2.26 bln. In 2024, Kazakhstan estimated the import of such products at more than $1.8 bln, according to data from the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan analyzed by TASS.

Kazakhstan's export of fuel and energy products to Russia remained virtually unchanged in monetary terms last year: it was estimated at almost $471.8 mln in 2024, and at $471.9 mln in 2025.

The republic also increased its purchases of timber, forest products, and pulp and paper products from Russia by almost 13%. Imports were valued at $711.2 mln in 2024, and at $802.7 mln in 2025. Exports of such products from Kazakhstan to Russia decreased by 7.5% in 2025 in monetary terms to $32.4 mln, compared to around $35 mln in 2024.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan reduced its purchases of construction materials from Russia by almost 30% in 2025 to $281.9 mln. In 2024, Kazakhstan estimated its imports of Russian construction materials at more than $401.2 mln. Conversely, exports of construction materials from Kazakhstan to Russia added 21% in 2025 to almost $72 mln. In 2024, they amounted to almost $59.5 mln.

Statistics in the data from the Kazakh side are expressed in US dollars; the bulk of trade with Russia is conducted in national currencies, the exchange rates of which relative to each other fluctuated significantly during the reporting period.