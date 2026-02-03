Each fifth nuclear plant worldwide operates on Rosatom’s equipment — Deputy CEO

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Each fifth nuclear power plant across the globe is functioning on the equipment produced in Rosatom, Deputy CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Andrey Nikipelov said when speaking in the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislative assembly.

"We have the divisional system of business organization. We have the machine-building division of Rosatom in existence," he said. "For the time being, it is the largest power machinery complex in the country. Each fifth nuclear power plant globally is operating on our equipment," Nikipelov said.

The state corporation is to build thirty-eight new nuclear power units of large, medium and small capacity of thermal and high speed neutrons in Russia with the total installed capacity of about 30 GW, the deputy CEO said. "In other words, we actually need to create the nuclear power segment comparable by capacity [with the existing one] in less than twenty years. Eighteen sites, with our work already started on nine of them," Nikipelov noted.

Nuclear plants will appear in seven more regions of the country by 2042, he added.