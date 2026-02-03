India reduces Russian oil purchases since end of last year — US Trade Representative

NEW YORK, February 3. /TASS/. India has started to gradually reduce volumes of purchased Russian oil, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said an interview with CNBC television.

"At the end of last year, the Indians started winding down their purchases of Russian oil," Greer said. "We've been monitoring that they've been diversifying purchases of energy from the US, not just oil, but also gas, propane, other things; that's been going up. We'll keep monitoring that," he noted.

Indian authorities also intend to diversify energy purchases from other sources, including Venezuela and Persian Gulf countries, the US official added.