Zaporozhye NPP to receive license for Unit 2 within next month

MELITOPOL, February 3. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) expects to receive an operating license for its Unit 2 within the next month amid preparations for the plant's future transition to power generation mode, ZNPP representatives reported.

Andrey Tyurin, acting head of the Rostov-on-Don Department of Russia’s nuclear safety watchdog Rostekhnadzor, recently paid a visit to the Zaporozhye NPP. He discussed key operational and safety issues at a meeting with the plant’s management. Particular attention was paid to licensing the NPP's operations. "The Zaporozhye NPP, together with Rostekhnadzor, is working closely on the licensing process. Late last year, the plant received an operating license for Unit 1. A similar license is expected to be received for Unit 2 within the next month. These steps are part of the planned preparations for the plant's future transition to power generation mode," the ZNPP reported on Telegram.

In addition, Rostekhnadzor representatives visited the units’ main control rooms, where they audited work processes and the condition of the technological systems ensuring the NPP units’ safety. The delegation also inspected the power plant’s hydraulic structures, the ZNPP representatives noted.

The Zaporozhye NPP representatives emphasized that such visits and exchanges of experience "contribute to maintaining high safety standards and the reliable operation of nuclear facilities."