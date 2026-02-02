Silver prices rebound after nearly 10% drop in early trading

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The price of the March 2026 silver futures contract on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) moved into positive territory after falling by nearly 10% earlier in the morning, trading data showed.

As of 9:38 a.m. Moscow time, silver futures were down 9.34% at $71.20 per troy ounce. By 11:30 a.m. Moscow time, silver prices had turned higher, reaching $79.325 per troy ounce, up 1.01%.

As of 11:40 a.m. Moscow time, silver prices slipped back into negative territory, standing at $78.155 per troy ounce, down 0.48%. At the same time, April 2026 gold futures on Comex were down 2.1% at $4,645.4 per troy ounce.