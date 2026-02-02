Kalashnikov Group to showcase Rus-PE loitering munition in Riyadh — arms exporter

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group will put on display the Rus-PE canister-launched loitering munition at the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia, the weapons exporting company Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) reported.

"The main world premiere in the loitering munitions segment will be the Rus-PE, developed and produced by the Kalashnikov Group - the first domestic canister-launched loitering munition," the statement says.

Rosoboronexport stated that the munition is manufactured in two versions: with a 1 kg or 2 kg warhead. The Rus-PE is equipped with a homing head, which allows the munition to be deployed in fully autonomous mode. Artificial intelligence algorithms are used to detect and identify targets," the company emphasized.

In addition, Rosoboronexport’s booth will feature the KUB-2E loitering munition, which is integrated with the Skat-350M unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which performs reconnaissance, guidance, and signal relay functions. The Lancet-E reconnaissance and strike system, comprising a Z-16-E reconnaissance UAV and two loitering munitions manufactured by Zala, will be also on display.